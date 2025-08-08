Giants' fans are finding out what Broncos already knew about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is on his third team in as many seasons, and it seems like he's not changed at all with the New York Giants. You might be tired of reading about Russell Wilson, but the veteran QB is honestly a meme at this point.

He is not a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL anymore, and it's honestly a miracle that Sean Payton helped Wilson throw for 26 touchdowns on just eight interceptions in 2023. Wilson actually had a 98 passer rating in his final year with Denver.

In 2024, the former Seattle Seahawks' QB was on the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended the season on a five-game losing streak, and I guess that losing streak was enough for the New York Giants to take a chance on him for 2025. Well, you can imagine how it's gone thus far...

Russell Wilson is apparently struggling with interceptions this offseason

Here is reporter Connor Hughes on Russell Wilson:

Tae Banks intercepts Russell Wilson in the #Giants 2-minute drill. He went to Wan’Dale Robinson. Good coverage. Bad throw.



Wilson has struggled with interceptions this summer. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 6, 2025

It's honestly a sad ending for the quarterback. The Giants also signed Jameis Winston in free agency and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so the leash for the Super Bowl champion has to be quite short.

Denver and New York face each other in Week 7, and it's not really clear at this point whether Russell Wilson will be able to keep his job for that long. At the first sign of struggle, Giants' fans might end up clamoring for Winston or Dart.

The Broncos pulled off this major trade for Russell Wilson back in 2022, and they were right to cut ties when they did, as Denver was able to grab Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft and give themselves a legitimate, long-term answer at the most important position in all of sports.

Russell Wilson struggling this offseason is nothing new for Broncos' fans.