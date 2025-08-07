Broncos' insider drops bombshell about the team's RB room for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos' RB room might honestly be one of the deepest positions on the roster for the 2025 NFL Season. It's no secret that the team has to field a more efficient rushing attack in the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver hopes to do that with the additions of JK Dobbins in free agency and RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. Other players in this room include Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, who both showed flashes of being efficient at times in 2024.

Well, a Broncos' insider indicates that the most unexpected name could emerge as the third back in 2024, and it's not who you think.

Mike Klis indicates Tyler Badie has a 'real shot' at the team's no. 3 RB in 2025

Mike Klis indicates that Tyler Badie, of all people, could be the third running back on the Broncos' depth chart for the 2025 NFL Season.

Depth chart not withstanding, Tyler Badie has a real shot at No. 3 back. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 7, 2025

Badie was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft and has been on the Denver Broncos for a few years now. In 2024, Badie rushed for 86 yards on just 11 carries. Seventy of those yards came in the Broncos' early-season win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Season.

While it may not seem likely that Tyler Badie emerges as the third running back, it is quite telling that someone very close to the Broncos is saying as much. I would end up betting that one of Audric Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin ends up being that third running back, but if Tyler Badie plays well enough in the preseason, I guess anything can happen.

While that third running back role is quite important, what JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey end up doing is way more important for the Denver Broncos' rushing attack in the 2025 NFL Season.