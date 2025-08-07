Broncos' QB Bo Nix is just slicing it up in the team's joint practice with 49ers

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos' offense seem to be having their way with the San Francisco 49ers during their joint practice. Joint practices with opposing teams are honestly one of the first chances an NFL team has in an offseason to see how they stack up against an opponent.

The two teams play a preseason game on August 9th, but this joint practice is a great start. Thus far, the reports are coming it quite glowingly for the Denver Broncos on either side of the ball. While it's still quite early and the regular season has not begun yet, things are looking up.

Second-year QB Bo Nix also seems to be having himself quite the day against the San Francisco 49ers' defense.

Wherever you look, there is a glowing report from someone at the joint practice about Bo Nix:

Bo roll right throw and Sutton toe drag for TD. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 7, 2025

Bo Nix with one of the plays of the day so far. Chased to right sideline, falling out of bounds, flings a ball cross-body with lower arm slot to Devaughn Vele over the middle. Nasty stuff — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 7, 2025

Nix bounced back to throw a pretty RZ TD to Trent Sherfield and then another to Courtland Sutton on the toe drag. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 7, 2025

Niners-Broncos 7-on notable plays:



—Bo Nix beautiful ball on a slant to Courtland Sutton

—Ja’Quan McMillian gets a pick on a ball tipped by 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall

—George Kittle beat Pat Surtain on sideline route, great coverage

—Garret Wallow nice PBU — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 7, 2025

Sure, it's only a joint practice, but can you imagine the outrage if Bo Nix was struggling? Fans would probably be losing their minds at this point. It seems like the total opposite is happening - Nix's offseason work is paying off thus far.

We won't truly know just how much growth Nix and the offense have until the season begins, but this first taste of the offense on a semi-real stage is just awesome to see happen. The Denver Broncos open up the 2025 NFL Season against the Tennessee Titans in Denver. That first game could tell us a lot about how the Broncos will operate on offense.

Over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, and with how passing-heavy we have seen Sean Payton's offenses get at times, Nix could easily eclipse the 30-touchdown mark if the unit takes that next step and of some of the x-factors like Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin develop as well.