Why there is absolutely no chance Bo Nix endures a sophomore slump in 2025

One of the main factors contributing to the Denver Broncos' success or failure in the 2025 NFL Season is how second-year QB Bo Nix plays. Denver started out 0-2 in the 2024 NFL Season, and things were not looking up.

However, Denver won 10 of their final 15 games and ended up getting themselves in the playoffs. Nix ended up throwing 29 touchdowns against eight interceptions following his first two weeks of his NFL career, where he threw zero touchdowns against four interceptions.

Anyway, the dreaded sophomore slump could be coming for Nix and the Broncos for 2025, or will it totally miss this franchise?

Bo Nix works too hard, is too aware, and the Denver Broncos are too good for this to happen

In my opinion, it just won't happen. Bo Nix is wise beyond his years, and that has been evidenced with how hard he works and how much he 'gets it.' Sean Payton can't seem to stop talking glowingly about his QB, and there is a reason why many have said the Denver Broncos can make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

The Denver Broncos themselves are also just too good - they're bringing back all five starters along the offensive line from 2024, a unit that ranked first in run blocking and pass blocking according to ESPN. The front office also added the necessary, missing talent at tight end and running back, their two weakest positions.

Sure, the 2025 NFL Season is not going to be perfect, and Denver may not even win a playoff game like some are predicting, but it's just hard to envision this offense and QB enduring that sophomore slump.

The main argument from detractors is that 'NFL defenses have an entire season's worth of film on Bo Nix,' but the easy rebuttal here is Bo Nix has had an entire year and another offseason to study opposing defenses.