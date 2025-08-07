Former Sean Payton draft pick is just sitting there for the Broncos to sign

The Denver Broncos should continue stacking talent everywhere they can, and a former Sean Payton draft pick is still out there for Denver to sign. The team added a good bit of talent in the secondary this offseason with signing Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron.

Denver already boasted guys like Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian. Anyway, the Broncos are in a position to add some free agents here and there as they make their push to Super Bowl contention.

Well, this former Sean Payton draft pick is still out on the market and is just waiting to be signed.

Marcus Williams would make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos, because why not?

Marcus Williams was a second-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. That 2017 NFL Draft was one of the best in the history of the NFL, honestly, as Payton and the Saints were also able to find players like Trey Hendrickson and Alvin Kamara.

Anyway, Williams was cut after two seasons by the Baltimore Ravens. He played just 22 games in two seasons for Baltimore. Over his 108-game regular season career, Williams has 20 interceptions, 56 passes defended, and 469 total tackles.

The main reason why Denver should pursue this signing is that Williams was once a high-end safety in the NFL, and the Broncos should be in the business of taking one-year fliers on players who simply need a fresh start - these are the types of moves that contending teams make.

While it may seem a bit random in the beginning of August, adding yet another talented player into an already elite unit would be a wise idea that honestly flies under the radar. The Denver Broncos could make this signing right now and improve their squad for 2025.