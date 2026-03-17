Top 3 remaining positions of need for the Broncos after Jaylen Waddle trade

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world and pulled off a major trade for Jaylen Waddle. The stud wide receiver now heads to Mile High after five strong years with the Dolphins. It's clear that Miami is 'tanking,' even though no NFL team can plainly come out and say that.

The Broncos, among other things, are giving up a first-round pick in the deal, but that pick is the 30th overall selection, so to some degree, it's not really a first-rounder, as there aren't 30 first-round-caliber prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

Speaking of the NFL Draft, the Broncos still do have some remaining needs. Let's dive into those needs here after the major Waddle trade.

Denver Broncos biggest remaining needs following colossal Jaylen Waddle trade

Inside Linebacker

Even with the Broncos bringing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad back on multi-year deals, both players are not only getting up there in age, but as a duo, they're just nothing special. Strnad is a starting-caliber player in this league at the linebacker position, but Singleton is unfortunately a liability out there.

Outside of wearing the green dot and communicating the play-calls from Vance Joseph, Singleton offers next to nothing in coverage, isn't a pass-rush threat, and really doesn't provide any redeeming qualities outside of the 'green dot.' Linebacker is still a current need and a long-term need.

Defensive End

With John Franklin-Myers now headed to the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos could have a vacancy on the defensive line. It's not that the Broncos don't have potentially good players here, it's that it's a massive unknown at the moment, and this could be a position Denver still looks to address in free agency, perhaps with someone like Cam Jordan.

Sai'vion Jones was a draft pick last year and could end up being the favorite to take over at that defensive end spot, but it's pretty up in the air at this point and clearly a roster need for this team.

Running Back

The running back position is a major need for the Broncos, even with J.K. Dobbins in the picture. Dobbins only played in 10 games in 2025 due to a foot injury, so Denver will need to further bolster this position in the NFL Draft. RJ Harvey might not be a three-down back in this league, so you have to approach this position, if I'm the Broncos front office, as if it's not yet finished.

Adding someone like Jadarian Price or Jonah Coleman in the 2026 NFL Draft could truly put a bow on what could be a top-tier running back room.