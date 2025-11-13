Tom Brady's latest NFL power rankings show Denver Broncos a lot of love

When certain people talk, we tend to want to listen more, and that could be said for Tom Brady, perhaps the greatest player in the history of the NFL and someone who did actually struggle a good bit against the Broncos during his Hall of Fame career.

Now in the broadcast booth, Brady has an aerial view of the entire NFL and has been very complimentary of the Denver Broncos in recent weeks. Now at 8-2, the Broncos have the best record in the NFL, tied with the Colts and Patriots.

At this point in the season, a team is what its record says, period. While some may not be believers, it's incredibly tough to win in this league, so Denver winning eight of their first 10 games is truly something special. Brady takes note of this and gives the Broncos a very high ranking on his latest power rankings.

Tom Brady ranks the Denver Broncos 5th on his latest power rankings

The Denver Broncos are ranked 5th in his power rankings:

Brady does note the struggling offense but talks up Sean Payton and the team's defense. He did also take note of Denver's seven-game winning streak, which is just not a streak you typically see in a 17-game NFL season.

It's a lot more common to see a seven-game win streak in other leagues like the NBA or MLB, so what Denver is going is flat-out amazing, and you can't really argue with it. The defense is plenty good enough to win the Super Bowl this year, and as long as the offense can improve gradually, the team can do just that.

Many have pointed out the similarities between the 2025 and 2015 Denver Broncos, and it's a valid comparison - the 2015 Denver team won thanks to their defense, but the offense just barely did enough most weeks, and we are kind of seeing that now.

While the 2015 team had the all-time great "No Fly Zone," the 2025 defense is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record. While we still have just under half of the season left, the Broncos really don't have to win many more games to make the playoffs, at minimum.

And if they can fend-off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, their chances at the AFC West title skyrocket, and the comparisons to 2015 will surely continue. Are the Broncos the fifth-best team in the entire NFL?