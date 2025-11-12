For a Denver Broncos, there’s no shortage of praise to go around through 10 weeks. The offense has had it's moments, the defensive front is generating consistent pressure, and Sean Payton's unit has quietly become one of the most balanced groups in football.

Yet amid the stars and storylines, one player has gone somewhat underappreciated -- safety Talanoa Hufanga, whose steady, versatile play has been critical to Denver’s defensive resurgence.

A former Day 3 pick out of USC by the 49ers back in 2021, Hufanga arrived in Denver as somewhat of a reclamation project.

Known for his instincts and physicality, he’d already flashed Pro Bowl-level play earlier in his career, but injuries and inconsistent usage in San Francisco clouded what he could truly be in a defense that leaned heavily on his ability to freelance.

In Denver, Joseph has found a way to unlock him -- simplifying reads, expanding his alignments, and allowing him to impact the game from multiple levels.

At 6-foot flat and 200 pounds, Hufanga has become a Swiss Army knife for the Broncos defense. On any given snap, he might roll down into the box to fill against the run, rotate over the top as the deep MOF (middle of field) safety, or align outside the numbers to cap vertical routes. That flexibility is more than schematic flair -- it gives Denver the freedom to disguise coverage, send extra pressure, and keep quarterbacks guessing.

It’s Hufanga’s adaptability that ties so much of this defense together. When the Broncos want to heat things up with simulated pressures or creepers up front, they can trust Hufanga to handle one-on-one assignments with tight ends or backs in coverage.

When they drop seven or eight into zone, his range and timing allow him to erase passing windows over the middle, giving the corners more room to play aggressively on the perimeter.

Take Week 9 against Houston as a prime example. In one of Denver’s most complete defensive outings of the season in a back and forth ballgame, Hufanga was seemingly everywhere -- breaking up passes over the seam, providing help over the top on deep shots, and stepping downhill to close out run fits. And that versatility doesn’t just show up in the box score, it changes the structure of the defense.

Because for Joseph, he can trust Hufanga to handle multiple roles, and it allows the front four to attack more freely and linebackers to stay clean and fast to the ball.

In an era where offenses are constantly searching for mismatches by flexing tight ends wide, sending running backs on option routes, or stacking speed on the perimeter, a player like Hufanga has immense value. He’s not the biggest safety, nor is he the most explosive athlete, but his awareness, toughness, and understanding of leverage make him an equalizer against modern spacing concepts.

For Denver, their defense has taken on a physical, cohesive identity this fall, and Hufanga’s fingerprints are all over it. He might not draw the headlines that some of his other teammates do, but his presence is what lets the rest of the pieces move in harmony.

Every defense needs that connector; the player who fills the gaps between scheme and execution.

For the 8-2 Broncos, that player has been Hufanga -- the quiet enforcer at the heart of one of football's premier defensive units.