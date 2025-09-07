Titans vs. Broncos weather forecast could hand a massive edge to Denver

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. What does the weather look like? The weather is definitely something to keep an eye on, and while the forecast might not impact the game much at all, there is a chance that the weather does play a huge part.

The Broncos are looking to win their first Week 1 game since the 2021 NFL Season, as they have been Week 1 losers in the last three campaigns. Sean Payton's teams have started out 0-3 and 0-2 in his two years as head coach.

A win here is extremely important, and the forecast for gametime could end up being a huge advantage for the team.

Potential for rain in the first half could allow the Broncos to establish the run, big-time

The first half of the game could bring some notable weather for the Denver Broncos, as there is a 33% of rain in the first two quarters. In fact, thunderstorms are in the forecast, so let's hope that there is no sort of delay due to lightning.

Anyway, the game bringing some rain could really benefit the Denver Broncos, as they'd be forced to lean into their run game more, and Sean Payton would have no choice but to run the ball a ton with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, the Broncos' new-look backfield.

The Tennessee Titans ranked just 20th in the NFL in rushing yards in 2024, and they are again projected to trot out RB Tony Pollard, so their backfield didn't really see much change. The Titans simply weren't all that efficient running the rock, and with this game being at home, Denver's home crowd could surely help juice the offense up a bit.

The Broncos would still be forced to throw the ball in the rain, as no NFL team can simply run the ball every single play, but the rain forcing them to establish the run even more could make life much easier when Bo Nix has to drop back and pass. While the rain might not play this much of a factor, it absolutely could force the Broncos to change things up.