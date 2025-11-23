Three most important games remaining on the 2025 Broncos' schedule

At 9-2, the Broncos are in a prime position to enter the 2025 playoffs as one of the top teams in not only the AFC but all of football. Denver has won eight in a row, and their only two losses on the season have come on game-winning field goals. Overall, Denver is in a great spot, but they know that their work is not done and the AFC West crown is still very much up for grabs.

With that being said, a few majorly important games remain on the Broncos' schedule. Given that the schedule hasn't turned to December yet and Denver's division lead only sits at two games, their remaining divisional games loom large. Even more important, the second-place Chargers hold the current tiebreaker over Denver after having won Week 3 in Los Angeles.

As for the Chiefs, the Broncos would like to be in a position where they are underdogs in Week 18 in Kansas City. That would mean Denver is benching starters ahead of a playoff matchup, and Jarrett Stidham is starting in place of Bo Nix. With these two, and another important AFC matchup in December, the Broncos still have important games to play in 2025.

These three games are the most important remaining on the Broncos' schedule

3. Jaguars at Broncos

Given that both of these teams are currently in the playoff picture, this game could be huge for the Broncos. Heading into kickoff on Sunday, Jacksonville is in the final AFC playoff spot and has a very winnable game at hand in Arizona. This could be a preview of a first-round matchup if Denver misses on the first-round bye.

2. Broncos at Chiefs

Given how the Chiefs have played this year, this matchup could mean far more to Kansas City than to Denver. The value here for the Broncos would be in completing a sweep of the Chiefs, something they haven't pulled off since the 2014 season. That feat would truly cement a changing of the guard in the AFC West. A Broncos' season series sweep might be enough to knock Kansas City out of the playoffs.

1. Chargers at Broncos

If everything goes according to plan for the Broncos, this game will have seeding implications, at the absolute most. If the division is on the line in this game, it would become one of the most important regular-season games in Broncos history. Odds are, however, that this game will mean more to Los Angeles than Denver. Over a month remains until this matchup.