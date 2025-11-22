Broncos contract situation with key defensive stud is a cheat code

The Denver Broncos just re-signed kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year contract extension, the latest proof that this team will do whatever is needed in order to properly compensate and take care of the players who set the standard for the team.

Beyond Lutz, there are a handful of other notable players in the last year of their respective contracts, including a couple of starters on the defensive side of the ball. One player whose contract situation is an absolute cheat code for the Broncos, however, is cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.

McMillian is coming off of a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he became the first player to ever record two sacks and an interception off of Patrick Mahomes in the same game. McMillian's situation is unique, because while he's a "free agent" after the year, he's unlikely to go anywhere at all.

Broncos have huge advantage in their back pocket with Ja'Quan McMillian contract

McMillian is still just 25 years old after originally being signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent all the way back in 2022. As a result of how his roster status was handled early on, the Broncos were able to bring him back in 2025 on an Exclusive Rights Free Agent tender worth barely over $1 million in total money.

After this season, McMillian is a Restricted Free Agent, meaning the Broncos will once again be able to offer him a team-friendly tender and have the first right of refusal in keeping him around.

Even after drafting Jahdae Barron in the first round, McMillian has been able to establish and even fortify his role in the defense. He's been such a valuable weapon as a blitzer, he's been great in coverage, and he has the type of toughness you look for from a player who is a full time slot corner.

The Broncos trust McMillian to do a lot in their defense, and he's proven himself to be trustworthy. This is now his third year starting for the team and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and his contract situation is a cheat code for the team.

The projected 2nd-round RFA tender in 2026 is around $5.66 million, and the going rate for top slot corners in today's NFL is anywhere from $12-18 million per season. The Broncos will be getting a minimum of a 50 percent discount on McMillian's services with the RFA tender next offseason, and if some team does try to sign him, the Broncos could get a 2nd-round pick as compensation.

The RFA tender also gives Denver some leverage in negotiating their own deal with McMillian if they want to do that. They have the ability to fall back on the RFA tender as basically an inexpensive version of the franchise tag. The 2nd-round compensation is typically a great way to repel other teams from sniffing around.

The Broncos had the highest roster retention rate out of any team in the NFL this past offseason, and we've seen the value of that in a big way. I wouldn't be shocked if GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton try to accomplish something similar in 2026, and keeping McMillian around will be part of that.