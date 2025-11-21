The Broncos' next move after extending kicker Wil Lutz is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos seem to be doing a lot of things right, as the team is now 9-2 on the season after another walk-off win. That's three wins this year at the buzzer for the Broncos, and they have all come on the right leg of Wil Lutz, their star kicker.

Lutz has made just under 90% of his field goals since arriving in Denver and has been a very crucial part of this team. It was a bold move to trade NFL Draft capital for Lutz, but it's paid off for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Now that this extension is done, the Broncos won't have to worry about Lutz hitting the free agent market, which was the original plan. Denver had previously moved on from former kicker Brandon McManus before acquiring Lutz. The Broncos' next move after extending Lutz is painfully obvious.

The Denver Broncos must now extent JK Dobbins through the 2026 NFL Season

The news of Lutz's extension broke on Friday evening:

The #Broncos and kicker Wil Lutz have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through 2028, per @tompelissero and me.



Coming off AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after going 5-of-5 with the game-winner against the Chiefs, Lutz leads the NFL with four… pic.twitter.com/sqqskbCwLM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2025

And this isn't just a one-year thing. Lutz is now under contract through the 2028 NFL Season, so the Broncos have their kicking game covered, and with how bad the kicking is across the NFL, Denver has something special in Lutz.

Well, after this move, the Denver Broncos must look to extend running back JK Dobbins through the 2026 NFL Season. Dobbins hurt his foot in the Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and is likely not taking another snap for the Broncos unless they make the Super Bowl this year.

However, Dobbins was taken down on an illegal hip-drop tackle maneuver, so I would not say this injury was Dobbins has a history of them. In 10 games for the Broncos this year, JK Dobbins had rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns. He had been averaging five yards per carry, which is an outstanding number, and he would have been on pace for 1,312 yards had he played a full 17 games.

The Broncos also aren't going to have to pay much to extend JK Dobbins, so this could be another low-cost, high-reward move that they originally made with Dobbins when they signed him back in June. Not only was Dobbins great for the Denver Broncos this year, but he also seemed to be a great locker room presence and someone who teammates adored.

A JK Dobbins extension makes a lot of sense for Denver.