Broncos extend kicker Wil Lutz in after masterful performance in Week 11

The Denver Broncos are 9-2, and in three of those wins, kicker Wil Lutz has been on the field for the final play of the game. Lutz has had three game-winning field goals as time has expired against the New York Giants in Week 7, Houston Texans in Week 9, and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Lutz was recently rewarded with a three-year extension that runs through the 2028 NFL Season. In a most obvious move after a masterful performance in Week 11, the Broncos lock their kicker down for another three seasons.

The #Broncos and kicker Wil Lutz have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through 2028, per @tompelissero and me.



Coming off AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after going 5-of-5 with the game-winner against the Chiefs, Lutz leads the NFL with four… pic.twitter.com/sqqskbCwLM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2025

Wil Lutz earns three-year deal from the Denver Broncos

Lutz won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after going 5/5 on his field goals in the Broncos' massive Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This win got Denver to 9-2 on the season and gives them a commanding lead in the AFC West.

Lutz has also been extremely efficient for the Broncos since coming over in a trade before the 2023 NFL Season. Lutz has gone 78/88 on his kicks in Denver, which is good for a strong 88.6%. He's also gone 99/101 on his extra points, which is good for 98%

His career high with the Broncos is 57 yards, which came earlier this year. No matter how you slice it, Wil Lutz has been a huge part of the Denver Broncos' success this year and has been clutch for the team for a while now.

The Broncos have seen a huge improvement in their kicking since trading for Lutz, and it was honestly a pretty bold move from Sean Payton and the Broncos, as Lutz had made just 74.2% of his kicks in the season prior with the New Orleans Saints.

This three-year deal runs through the 2028 NFL Season, so the Broncos reward their kicker with a long-term deal. Lutz was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.