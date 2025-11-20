These Broncos assistants could be in line for promotions after this season

With the Broncos sitting at 9-2, much attention is being paid to how the season has transpired in Denver. Specifically, several are looking at key Denver assistants regarding head coaching vacancies across the league, whether they are currently open or are expected to open up. There are currently only two head coaching vacancies in the NFL, but several others either could or will open up as the season continues.

The most obvious name in Denver is going to be defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph is in his second stint with the Broncos, this time as a coordinator instead of a head coach. Joseph is leading the top defense in football, and his unit is on pace to shatter the NFL's single-season sack record. His turnaround in Denver has been nothing short of unprecedented, and he is in fairly uncharted waters in NFL history considering his disasterous head coach tenure and legendary coordinator run so far.

Beyond Joseph, the Broncos have a few names of interest for teams who could be looking to give a younger, offensive mind a long leash at the gig. Specifically, Davis Webb is a name who was mentioned last year and is in talks again this year. The Broncos' quarterbacks coach is only 30, and is one of the more respected quarterbacks coach in the league.

A duo of ESPN insiders, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, sat down and wrote out their predictions and insight on what could happen as the year progresses regarding head coaching vacancies. The names of Joseph and Webb were both explicitly mentioned, although Joseph got far more attention than Webb. They were the only two Broncos named in head coaching circles, but that could change as the season goes on.

They mentioned that Joseph's defense has caught the attention of several front offices, and that "he has ties to Miami and Cincinnati if those jobs come open." Joseph figures to be the hottest name in this cycle, especially since many consider it to be a quieter cycle than most. A lack of young, hot-shot coordinators gives names like Joseph, looking for a second gig, an upper hand in landing a new one.

As for Webb, he was mentioned in a group of names characterized as "young change-of-pace options beyond the trendy coordinator names." Webb has been under Sean Payton for three seasons and could be in line for another promotion in Denver if the Broncos are in a position to lose him to a different team. At only 30, he has more than enough time to wait out openings for one he believes would fit him well, but the Broncos need to be prepared to keep him. His work with Bo Nix has been well documented and has caught the attention of front offices across the league.