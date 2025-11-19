These staggering stats show this Broncos coach as the Mahomes neutralizer

The simple fact is that the Broncos are now 3-2 against the Kansas City Chiefs over their past five meetings, dating back to the start of the 2023 season. Arguably, the most staggering part of this in-division turnaround has been how the Broncos' defense has played Patrick Mahomes. That exact style of play was evident on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Vance Joseph came back to the Broncos in 2023 with major questions surrounding his second stint with the team, but this time as a defensive coordinator. After giving up 70 points just three weeks into his new gig, the questions around Joseph only got louder, but this time mixed with calls for his job. What came next has been nothing short of incredible, and is on pace to propel the Broncos to their first division title in a decade.

Joseph has learned how to contain Mahomes, and it could be the driving factor behind his impending departure from Denver to become a head coach elsewhere in the league. The Broncos put Mahomes in a torture chamber when it mattered the most on Sunday, and it was clear that Mahomes was worried about the Denver defense. However, a few stats show just how different the two-time MVP plays against Joseph's defense.

Two key stats show how well the Broncos' defense gameplans for Mahomes under Vance Joseph

Mahomes has been a different quarterback against the Broncos, but these stats from ESPN's Jeff Legwold go to show just how stark the differences have been:

"On Sunday, the Chiefs were just 1-of-4 scoring touchdowns in their red zone trips. Since the start of 2023, the Chiefs are 3-of-14 scoring red zone touchdowns against the Broncos, and 3-of-11 with Mahomes at quarterback. Joseph, whose defense leads the NFL in sacks (49), has consistently said a combination of mix-and-match four-man pressures, with a variety of nickel and dime looks 'make a quarterback as great as [Mahomes] have to get through some layers as we get some pressure.' -- Jeff Legwold"

Not only does Joseph limit the abilities of Mahomes, but he also turns him into a struggling quarterback in the red zone. The idea of any starting playoff quarterback going 3-11 in the red zone is promising for a defense, but one of Mahomes' caliber is even crazier. In his career, he has been the quarterback who makes elite defenses look silly, but that hasn't happened against these recent Broncos defenses.

It was undeniable that Mahomes was uncomfortable with the looks from the Broncos' defense and was unsure as to where to go with the football. Even though one was called back, he put the ball in the hands of the defenders twice, with both being atrocious throws and decisions. The Broncos made Mahomes look pedestrian on a day the Chiefs needed him to be Superman, and it might just land Vance Joseph a second chance at being a head coach this spring.