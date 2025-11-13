Broncos assistant may already be the most coveted future NFL head coach

It feels like it was just yesterday that the Denver Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their head coach to replace Gary Kubiak. Time flies when you're having the time of your life, I guess.

The Broncos might not have been wrong about Joseph as an NFL head coach, just early. Joseph got a really raw deal in his first shot as an NFL head coach with the Broncos back in 2017, and there are many rumors out there about Joseph not being able to fully pick his offensive staff, the quarterback debacle that was the 2017-2018 era for the Broncos, and much more.

As we approach the head coach hiring cycle of 2026, it feels like Joseph may once again be a coveted candidate, and perhaps the most coveted candidate this cycle.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph could be most coveted head coach candidate in 2026

Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph is one of the hottest names to watch this offseason as a HC candidate, per @DanGrazianoESPN



“The league is very impressed with what Vance Joseph is doing in Denver.” pic.twitter.com/iDMreJioav — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 12, 2025

The Broncos' defense has been one of the league's best this season, ranking 3rd in the NFL in total points allowed per game as well as 1st in the league in third down defense and 1st in the league in red zone defense. The Broncos have been one of the best pass rushing units in the NFL since the beginning of the 2024 season, leading the league in sacks last season and on pace to set the NFL record in sacks this season.

The player development for Denver's defense has been outstanding, and obviously, Joseph has a huge hand in all of that.

His merit as a future head coach was something Gary Kubiak noticed a long time ago when Joseph was on his staff with the Houston Texans. The Broncos tried to hire Joseph as their defensive coordinator but the Cincinnati Bengals blocked him from interviewing in Denver. The Broncos hired him two years later as their head coach, largely on the recommendation of Kubiak.

And they passed on Kyle Shanahan to make that happen, one of the most controversial periods of recent Denver Broncos history.

Regardless, Joseph was fired after just two ugly seasons in Denver, and he wasn't really at fault for most of it. He got the defensive coordinator gig with the Arizona Cardinals, where he stayed for four seasons before returning to Denver to join Sean Payton's staff in 2023.

We've come a long way since the Broncos allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins back in that infamous 2023 season, and so has Joseph. The Broncos got rid of a bunch of dead weight on the roster and went with a youth movement, clearing the way for Joseph to build things around talented players. And he's done an incredible job.

After getting some looks the past couple of years, Joseph appears poised now to become a top candidate for a number of teams with jobs already opening up around the league. The Giants just fired Brian Daboll and have the infrastructure in place for a coach like Joseph to really thrive. The Titans also fired Brian Callahan earlier this season and could be a potential landing spot, with plenty more options yet to come.

And if Joseph does leave Denver for a head coaching gig, the Broncos will get multiple really nice draft picks as compensation. To be more specific, they would get third-round picks both in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as the 2027 NFL Draft if Joseph is hired away. And with a candidate like Jim Leonhard in house to potentially take the reins from Joseph, the Broncos might be set up nicely no matter what happens.