Former Broncos assistant dominates in Week 10 win, while Denver's unit struggles

The Denver Broncos opened Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season with Thursday Night Football at home against their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 10-7 in a game marked by offensive struggles and special teams errors. Nevertheless, the defense delivered a masterful performance against Geno Smith and the opposition, finding a way to secure the win and improving to an 8-2 record. Having a game on Thursday night gives Denver extra time to rest and prepare for the next matchup, while allowing fans to enjoy Sunday games without worrying about the Broncos.

Since the Broncos already played, Sunday was a day to root for the Falcons and Buccaneers to beat the Colts and Patriots, so Denver could be the number one seed in the AFC, but neither was able to win their respective games. Speaking of Sunday's games, specifically on the early slate, the New York Jets, who traded away two former first-round picks in Quinnen Williams (Dallas) and Sauce Gardner (Indianapolis) following a 1-7 start, defeated the Cleveland Browns at home in a weird way.

Chris Banjo's unit scored two touchdowns in the Week 10 Jets victory over the Browns:

KENE NWANGWU RETURNS THE KICK FOR A JETS TD



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/NUEjTSzw1P — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

ISAIAH WILLIAMS PUNT RETURN TD



THE JETS HAVE TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TDS IN THE FIRST QUARTER



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xiQQnDqTbO — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Yes, you have read that correctly, the New York Jets scored two special teams touchdowns in their Week 10 27-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. One was a 99-kickoff return from Kene Nwangwu, and the other one was a 70+ yard punt return from Isaiah Williams. The Jets had 292 total return yards (32.44 average yards/return). Additionally, their kicker, veteran Nick Folk, was 2/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points, while their punter had three of five inside the 20-yard line.

The Jets are still 2-7 and one of the worst teams in the league record-wise, but their special teams unit dominated in Week 10. Chris Banjo, the former Broncos' assistant special teams coach, left Denver in the offseason to be New York's Special Teams Coordinator in Aaron Glenn's staff. This has been one of the brightest spots for the Jets. Kene Nwangwu is second in average kick return yards, while Isaiah Williams is 7th in average punt return yards, while Broncos' Marvin Mims is 22nd and 11th in those categories, respectively.

In coverage, the Jets are allowing 26.66 average return yards, and Denver 29.03 (third-worst in the NFL). The Broncos not only lost Chris Banjo but also fired Ben Kotwica. Marvin Mims was an All-Pro in both seasons under Ben Kotwica. Denver hired former Saints' interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi as their Special Teams Coordinator, and the unit has not been playing well. On Thursday against the Raiders, Wil Lutz missed a field goal, Jeremy Crawshaw had five punts for less than 40 yards, and Michael Bandy had negative punt return yards (-1). JL Skinner had a blocked punt, but overall, Rizzi's unit has been bad.

Special teams have been an issue for Denver throughout the season, while Chris Banjo's unit in New York has been good.