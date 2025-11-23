Three biggest questions facing the Broncos entering the Week 12 bye

For the Denver Broncos, the bye week could not have come at a better time. The injuries have piled up, and considering their long week after playing on Thursday Night Football, the Broncos are in the midst of playing just one game in 23 days. With the quality of players who have been injured, the Broncos should welcome the opportunity to rest and recover.

The Broncos' season has featured some of the most incredible regular-season moments in recent Broncos history, and their success has been nothing short of remarkable. While the wins have been incredible and memorable, they raise questions over whether or not the winning is sustainable. Wil Lutz has been incredible this season, but how many game-winners can he hit?

Despite their incredible success so far this season, several questions remain in Denver. Injuries, dramatic wins, offensive struggles, and plenty of other areas have been under the early microscope and should be conversation topics in Denver this week. Specifically, Sean Payton and the Broncos should be asking themselves these three questions.

These three questions linger over the Broncos during their bye week

3. When will the defense be healthy again?

The Broncos defense is currently down Pat Surtain, Alex Singleton, and Jonah Elliss, three of the bigger contributors on their unit. The playoff picture has been kind to Denver so far, but injuries to the defensive unit could cost them games, and subsequently playoff seeding. A healthy Broncos' defensive unit is vital, and could make-or-break their season.

2. How do you replace JK Dobbins?

The Broncos will be without JK Dobbins for the rest of the season, and that poses all sorts of concerns for their already concerning offense. Running back RJ Harvey figures to see his workload increase again against the Commanders after the bye, but his lack of success as a lead back so far is concerning. Harvey looked better in the second half against the Chiefs, but the floor of the Broncos' offense is much lower without Dobbins.

1. Can the Broncos keep up their clutch wins?

The Broncos have picked up three wins on walkoff field goals this year, have overcome several late deficits, and have proven to be the most clutch team in football so far this year. The issue with clutch, however, is that it can run out quickly and without much of a warning. If the clutch runs out on the Broncos, their season could derail quickly.