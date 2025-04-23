This is how the Denver Broncos can win Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos roster needs could not be more clear as we approach the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It feels like almost every single mock draft out there has the Denver Broncos grabbing an offensive player with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Right now, Denver holds pick 20 in the first round, so they are in a decent spot. It's a breath of fresh air, honestly, to see Denver picking this low, as they have truly not picked this low for quite some time. Anyway, the Broncos can do the boring thing and simply stick at pick 20 and make their selection.

However, they have an opportunity to truly win the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it could require a bold move.

Can the Broncos reunite Ohio State teammates in Round 1?

The Denver Broncos should use their 20th pick on one of TreVeyon Henderson or Emeka Egbuka, the talented and high-character players from Ohio State. Both Henderson and Egbuka would fill obvious needs for the team, but the work would not be done there.

They should then trade up from their 51st pick back into the lower-end of Round 1 for the other player. Now yes, this seems difficult, but it would pay off down the line. The Broncos would like have to part with their third-round pick and 2026 NFL Draft capital in order to move from pick 51 back into Round 1.

But being able to get both TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka on the roster would supercharge this offense in ways we have not seen for years. Bo Nix would be in a great position to take a year two leap, as he would very likely have an efficient rushing attack and another super-reliable pass catcher to throw the ball to.

This is how the Broncos can win the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft.