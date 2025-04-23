3 teams the Broncos could call to trade up during 1st round of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner. These final days before the big event tend to be filled with smokescreens...a lot of rumors. Some could be true, while others may not be, but an interesting one that has been circulating is that the Denver Broncos could be one of the teams that trades up in the first round.

If true, it is unknown whether they will trade up from the 20th overall pick or keep that pick and acquire an extra first-rounder. The most likely outcome (if they trade up) is moving up from 20th instead of adding an extra first.

Broncos could trade up in 2025 NFL Draft for Ashton Jeanty, Colston Loveland

The Broncos have made inquiries about trading up in the 1st round from 20th overall, per @AdamSchefter



Who could Denver be targeting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cUnHmaUCzK — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 21, 2025

While we find out if this rumor is true, it is important to evaluate the positions and prospects the team could consider trading up for. Denver urgently needs a running back, with Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and TreVeyon Henderson being the top candidates. Although receiver and tight end are not a top priority, the Broncos could still move up to secure one. 'Blue-chip' players are limited in this class, which might be why Denver could choose to move up to acquire a top-tier playmaker for Bo Nix.

Regarding the last two positions I mentioned, Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka could be options at wideout, while Tyler Warren (unlikely) and Colston Loveland at the tight end position. Once again, Bo Nix needs playmakers around him, and if there is a guy they like, I would not be surprised if they move up.

Now, after evaluating possible options if the Broncos decide to move up in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, let's evaluate possible trade-up partners for Denver.

3 teams who could be trade partners for Denver if they want to move up:

1. New York Jets:

The New York Jets are an interesting team heading into the Draft. It is the first time this new regime (Mougey-Glenn) has made a selection. Could they be bold and trade down? Well, the Denver Broncos have ties with their new General Manager, Darren Mougey, as he was an assistant to George Paton. I think it is unlikely for New York to trade down, but if Ashton Jeanty gets past the 6th pick, Denver could be aggressive, and the Jets could be a good spot to trade up.

2. New Orleans Saints:

If Jeanty is still on the board after the sixth pick and the Jets do not want to move down to secure an OL/TE, the Broncos could be calling the Saints, Sean Payton's former team. The Sean Payton connection with New Orleans has been key since he joined Denver, where they have made multiple trades, specifically involving Adam Trautman and Wil Lutz.

3. Miami Dolphins:

Assuming the Broncos do trade up, and it is not that high for Jeanty, the expectation is that they would like to get Colston Loveland or Matthew Golden. Miami would be an interesting spot, they have the 13th pick. Assuming Tyler Warren is gone, Loveland would be the move there, and if Sean wants him, he will move up. To secure Loveland, they would have to jump the Indianapolis Colts (14th pick).

Other options: Carolina Panthers (8th pick), and Arizona Cardinals (16th pick)