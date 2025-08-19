This Denver Broncos' five-game stretch in 2025 will define their season

The Denver Broncos have a great chance in front of them in 2025, and this five-game stretch could define their season. After a shaky 0-2 start in the 2024 NFL Season, Denver won 10 of their final 15 games to eek into the playoffs.

One of the main things this team cannot do in 2025 is again get out to a slow start, especially if they hope to contend for the AFC West title. Their first two games are against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, so those are games the Broncos should win, period.

Well, the biggest stretch of the season might not actually be those first two games, as this five-game stretch is truly what will define their season this year:

Denver Broncos have a great opportunity to open things up with this five-game stretch

Here is what I am talking about:



Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver has a five-game stretch in 2025 where they play four of five games at home, and the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 is right before their bye week, so not only does Denver have four of five at home, but they then have the bye week, which I am sure many NFL teams love.

All five of these teams do have clear weaknesses, too. At best, you'd hope Denver could win four of five and go into the bye week with seven or eight wins, and being able to beat the Chiefs at home could be huge for their AFC West chances.

After the bye, Denver has two away games in a row and three of their next five games away from home, so they do have a tougher stretch after the bye. For a plethora of reasons, this five-game stretch is crucial for the Denver Br