Former Broncos' guard might have found a perfect team for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos' offensive line is among the best in the NFL, and it actually did get better after letting a former guard leave in free agency. Sean Payton did not mess around with this offensive line, as some of his first moves were to sign Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey back in 2023.

And heading into 2025, four of the five OL starters have been together since the start of 2023. Furthermore, all five starters are projected to return from 2024, which is awesome. It's no surprise that Payton put an emphasis along the offensive line, as he did this in New Orleans as well.

One of the more notable former Denver Broncos' players still in the NFL was a guard for the team for four years and might have found a great home for the 2025 NFL Season.

Dalton Risner is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday

Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Risner is still on the free agency market and could find a home for the 2025 NFL Season:

Sources: The #Bengals will be hosting veteran G Dalton Risner on a free agent visit tomorrow.



Risner has started 81 games in his career. Cincinnati has been looking for interior offensive line help. pic.twitter.com/rBJfDuptBw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2025

Risner is now 30 years old and has played 2023 and 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's simply not been able to stay on a team for the long-term and has had to take one-year deals. Many people across the NFL seem to be a bit confused as to why Risner can't find a long-term home.

We may never know the full truth, but it seems to stem from perhaps not being that well-liked in the locker room over the years. Anyway, Risner might actually be a great fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, as he is a good pass-blocker, and Cincy loves throwing the ball. Denver also hosts the Bengals in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, so if Risner were to sign, not only would Denver go up against an old friend in him, but former tight end Noah Fant is also on the Bengals.

We'll see if Dalton Risner can find a home for the 2025 NFL Season...