Former Broncos draft pick now has a perfect landing spot for the 2025 season

A ton of former Denver Broncos' players are on new teams, and yet another one could have a perfect landing spot for 2025. Former players like Noah Fant and even Dalton Risner are making their way across the NFL.

Fant signed with the Cincinnati Bengals recently, and Risner himself is visiting the team on Tuesday. Anyway, another former player could find himself on a new team for the 2025 NFL Season. During this rebuild that Denver has gone through, they have said goodbye to some notable faces.

One of those notable faces was Justin Simmons, a player Denver cut after the 2023 NFL Season. Simmons played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and might now have a perfect fit for the 2025 season.

Justin Simmons on the Buffalo Bills makes a lot of sense in 2025

The Buffalo Bills got blown out in the preseason against the Chicago Bears, and if you aren't aware, their safety room might honestly be among the worst in the NFL:

I’ve supported Damar Hamlin, as I believe he is an adequate NFL safety. But this was a tough play



Cole Bishop got the blame for allowing the WR to burn right past him, but Hamlin’s whiff on the tackle was just as bad



Safety a concern #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vbeEFyKwVW — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 18, 2025

Their starting safeties for the 2025 NFL Season appear to be Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp, which is not a good duo. Damar Hamlin is also a primary backup, and he's simply not an NFL-caliber player at this point.

Well, Simmons was still good in 2024 despite the Falcons' defense being among the worst in the NFL, and you figure that the veteran would love to play for a contender like Buffalo. Believe it or not, Justin Simmons has played in the NFL since 2016 and has been a part of one winning team and zero playoff teams.

He's never been in the playoffs and is approaching his 10th year in the league. With Buffalo being a legitimate contender but having a massive weakness at safety, they might be the most logical team that ends up signing Justin Simmons.