This Broncos' veteran may be playing their final snaps in Denver

The Denver Broncos' front office has done a great job at assembling this roster, and we are looking at a team that can make a deep playoff run. Sure, the Week 16 loss is still leaving a bad taste in our mouths, but that does not take away from the big picture this season.

If all goes to plan, Denver should acquire the top seed in the AFC and obviously the AFC West title for the first time since the 2015 season. They can win the AFC West with a win over the Chiefs in Week 17 and a Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans. That would also get them one step closer to the top seed.

All in a all, the Broncos are in a great position and are going to be pretty aggressive next offseason in adding more talent to this roster. Well, this Broncos' veteran who only just got here might truly be playing his final snaps in Denver.

The Denver Broncos might have to get more serious about the TE position this offseason

The Denver Broncos pounced on the chance to sign Evan Engram when he was cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason. The Broncos inked him to a two-year deal worth $23 million. It's not a bad deal for Engram and not a bad deal for the team, either, but the production simply has not been there, or hasn't been what we had hoped.

Engram has hauled in 43 receptions for 395 yards and one touchdown. His per-game averages of 3.1 receptions per game and 28.2 yards per game are the lowest and second-lowest totals of his NFL career. Engram had 47 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown in just nine games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

The tight end has only played 43% of the snaps, which is the lowest total of his career, as well. Whether it's usage or Engram just not being a good fit, the first year might just be the last. Engram has a cap number of over $14 million in 2026, and I truly do not think he's going to be on the team with that kind of figure.

With Denver not having many other roster holes, the team is surely going to look for a massive upgrade on offense, and tight end could be that position that gets a ton of attention - if the Broncos were to cut Evan Engram and designate it as a post-June 1st cut, they would eat about $7.6 million in dead money and save $6.5 million.

We all know that the Broncos aren't afraid to eat dead cap, so this move could be made, and if the Broncos were to find a true upgrade, which might not be that hard, Evan Engram could have a quick stop with the Denver Broncos.