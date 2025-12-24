No-brainer AJ Brown-Broncos trade is too good for Eagles to refuse

The Denver Broncos are going to be strapped with cap space and extra 2026 NFL Draft picks this coming offseason. Denver is also on pace to have their best season in about a decade and could very well win the Super Bowl this year.

Between the cap, extra capital, massive 2025 success, and QB Bo Nix still being on his rookie deal, the Broncos are going to be aggressive this coming offseason in adding some talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, as it is clear that this team is still in need of a go-to weapon.

I happen to believe that a move for one of those weapons will be at the running back or wide receiver positions, and there really isn't any reason to believe that the Broncos won't make this move, as they were interested in Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline and made a huge push for Stefon Diggs in the 2025 offseason. When you piece all of that together, Denver is going to make a push for a big-name player, and this trade package for an elite NFC wide receiver would be too much for the Philadelphia Eagles to refuse.

The Denver Broncos have to swing a major trade for AJ Brown in the 2026 NFL Offseason

The Denver Broncos need a wide receiver like AJ Brown, and he's been traded once already. Brown is in his fourth year with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

This trade package would make a lot of sense for both teams:



Broncos get: AJ Brown

Eagles get: 2nd and 5th Round picks in 2026

This trade package was essentially what Stefon Diggs was traded for a couple of offseasons ago, so a similar package could be realistic for Brown. Denver is likely having multiple extra draft picks in 2026 thanks to the Devaughn Vele trade and if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lands a head coaching job.

Brown was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023 and is currently riding a streak of three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's on pace to have another 1,000-yard season this year, and if that does happen, he'd have six such seasons across the first seven years of his career.

The issue here, though, is that Brown is actually averaging the second-lowest yards per game total of his career and has a catch percentage of 64%, which is his lowest since 2022. In my opinion, though, the problem is and has been Jalen Hurts - AJ Brown wants the ball, but Hurts just isn't a consistent dropback passer, and you get the sense that he could be dealt this offseason.

Typically, wide receivers will not hesitate to make their stance known, and Brown has made headlines a plethora of times. Overall, he's averaged 85 receptions, 1,301 yards, and nine touchdowns across a 17-game season during his successful NFL career.

He's set to enter his age-29 season in 2026 and is still among the best, most dominant players at this position in the NFL. Denver needs someone who is in that 'elite air' on the offensive side of the ball. AJ Brown has been among the best at his position for more than a half-decade, and a trade like this could just put the offense over the edge.