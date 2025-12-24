These Broncos won't make it past January (and everyone knows it)

Part of building a strong NFL roster is knowing when to move on from certain players, and keeping a roster in a good spot is only something that gets harder, not easier. The Denver Broncos might have a top-5 roster in the league, and we have seen the many free agency and NFL Draft decisions by George Paton work out.

It's really not a stretch to say that the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl this year, which is insane to think about. Denver is going to enter the 2026 NFL Offseason with some tough decisions to make with a few players.

And the writing is on the wall for these three players, who are definitely in their final season with the team.

These Denver Broncos are clearly in their final season with the team

Alex Singleton, LB

Alex Singleton has been a steady presence for the Denver Broncos for multiple years now, but he's a free agent after 2025 and is on the wrong side of 30. The Broncos have also, again, had some inconsistencies with the LB room, and Singleton really just does not move this room in the right direction anymore. I could see a scenario where Denver completely resets at the position and even moves on from Dre Greenlaw, who cannot stay on the field.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

No NFL team can pay everyone, and we have seen this with John Franklin-Myers, as everyone else along the defensive line has been paid, including Malcolm Roach during the bye. With Denver having Sai'vion Jones waiting in the wings and being a great team at developing along the DL, Franklin-Myers could be the odd-man out here and would likely be able to make more money on another team. JFM is clearly a fan favorite, but his time in Denver is going to come to an end this offseason, in my opinion.

Ben Powers, OG

You rarely see an NFL team paying everyone along the offensive line like the Broncos are currently doing. This could be a similar situation to the one we just covered with JFM - Ben Powers is a good player and a starting-caliber guard in this league, but the Broncos can easily move on from his contract after the season and might look to get a bit cheaper along the OL. Luke Wattenberg was just extended at the bye week, so every single starter is now under a massive contract, but the other starters in Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are not going anywhere.

I would not be surprised to see Denver trying to trade Ben Powers, but an outright cut could also be on the table.