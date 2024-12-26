This Broncos position group has to have a massive game in Week 17

The Denver Broncos may have to play an ugly, physical game in Week 17, so that puts this position group in the spotlight. In Week 16, it seemed like Denver was well on its way to clinching a playoff spot. They owned the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the main reason for that was them being able to run the ball at will.

And in the second half, the run game went away. LA figured out how to stop it, and the defense also struggling were the main reasons why Denver did not win. The Brcncos' run game has been inconsistent all season, and it makes sense that the Broncos had apparent interest in Josh Jacobs last year.

The team again needs to bring forth some major changes to their backfield in the offseason, but here in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver needs their RBs to be at their best.

The Broncos running backs must be at their best

The weather forecast for this game seems to not be great, so both teams are going to have to work to establish the run. This puts guys like Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin in the spotlight. All three have had their moments, but it's not been a consistent attack all year.

The Bengals' run defense isn't great. They have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, which ranks as the 4th-most in the NFL. They allow 4.5 yards per carry, which is the 6th-highest in the NFL. They have given up 1,925 yards on the ground, which is the 12th-most in the league. Opposing teams have rushed for 122 first downs on the Bengals, which is the 3rd-highest mark in the NFL.

At times this year, Denver's run game has shown some signs of life, and with how important and ugly this game could get because of the weather, Williams, Estime, and McLaughlin need to be at their best. The one positive that comes from this RB room is that all three are playable at times.

We've seen all three have their moments as I have said, so if nothing else, the Broncos have a lot of bodies in this room. Blake Watson could also see some action as well if he is active on gameday. The formula for the Broncos to win this game is simple; they have to run the ball and get the most out of their backfield.

They have to play keep-away and keep the Bengals' offense at bay. If they can do this, the Broncos will win the game.