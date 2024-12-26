The Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. It's go-time for the Broncos. For the second week in a row, this team will have a shot to win a game and clinch their first playoff spot since the 2015 NFL Season.

Denver had a chance in Week 16, but they surrendered an 11-point lead against the Los Angeles Chargers in a brutal defensive collapse. Facing a good offense but a bad defense, Denver should be able to put up a ton of points, but can their defense hold up?

Let's make three bold predictions for the Broncos' Week 17 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 17 versus the Bengals

Broncos finally have legitimate success running the ball

The Cincinnati Bengals have surrendered 129 rushing yards per game over their last three games, so this a defense that even bad NFL teams have been able to run on. Cincy has played the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns over their last three games.

Denver comes into this game having run the ball well in the first half of their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team's rushing attack was stifled in the second half, unfortunately. Well, with how well Audric Estime does with the ball in his hands and the likely return of Jaleel McLaughlin to the lineup, Denver is going to have sucess running the ball.

They'll string together a full, consistent game of running the rock and will be able to wear down the Bengals' bad defense. With how inconsistent Denver's run game has been this year, they are due for a ton of yards on the ground.

Broncos sack Joe Burrow at least 4 times

The one thing that has plagued the Cincinnati Bengals in the Joe Burrow era is sacks. Burrow and the offensive line have both not been great in avoiding sacks. In my opinion, this has been a Burrow and an OL issue. Some people will tell you that sacks are a QB stat, but the Bengals have had some horrible offensive lines in recent years.

With Riley Moss likely returning, Denver should be able to play their normal man coverage and blitz frequently, which they have liked to do this year. On the season, Joe Burrow has been sacked 37 times in 15 games, which is 2.47 sacks per game. Over his regular season career, Burrow has been dropped 185 times in 67 games, which is 2.76 times per game.

Denver is going to get to Burrow at least four times in this game, and with the Bengals throwing the ball frequently, some of their route concepts may take some time to develop, so that could give the Broncos' pass rush enough time to get home. This could be a great matchup for the Broncos' defensive front.

Denver holds the ball last and wins

As much as my fandom wants to predict a blowout win for the Denver Broncos, I just do not see it. The game statistically and objectively means more for the Cincinnati Bengals, and I believe they are going to come into this game playing as desperate as any team can play.

The Broncos are the better, more complete team - they have the better roster, coaching, defense, and are better in the trenches. There is a reason why Denver has nine wins and the Bengals have not been able to beat very good teams this year.

Denver can absolutely win this game, but it will be close. The Broncos will hold the ball last and will either score the game-winning points or get to kneel down in victory formation. Denver is going to do just enough for the victory in Week 17.