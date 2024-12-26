Latest Steelers slide is proof Broncos made right decision with Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson-led Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost three games in a row, and it is clear that the Broncos made the right decision here. The fallout from Denver cutting Russell Wilson was interesting to watch. Some had said that the Broncos treated him unfairly during the end of his tenure, and most of them cited his 26 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

On paper in 2023, Russell Wilson seemed to play well. He finished with a 98 passer rating, and most people did seem to think that he was capable. Well, the Broncos told the entire NFL world that they would rather pay Russell Wilson $40 million to not play for them anymore, and the veteran QB soon signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team desperate for competent QB play.

Well, the Steelers' Wilson tenure got off to a great start, but over the last three games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh has not looked like a team in the same class as those others. And this goes back to them being a "good not great" team with Russell Wilson under center.

Russell Wilson is proving to be fraudulent once again

Pittsburgh has been outscored 40-90 over their last three games, having lost all three by double digits. Russell Wilson has looked awful over the last three as well, and as Broncos' fans can probably imagine. The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten exposed as frauds, and their QB is a huge indication of where this team is at right now.

Now 10-6 on the year, the Denver Broncos can actually get to the same record with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, and I am not sure anyone saw that coming. Denver had the bold move to move on from Wilson and ride with a rookie QB in Bo Nix. Denver afforded themselves a ton of long-term stability at QB and now have a cost-controlled QB for several years.

The Steelers made a gamble by signing Russell Wilson, and now they are left with no viable long-term option, as Justin Fields is not a franchise QB. Wilson has been sacked 10 times over the last three games and has thrown 550 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and has earned a 82.2 passer rating.

Pittsburgh made the choice here to send Russell Wilson to the bench and ride with Russell Wilson, but the ride has been bumpy and brutal to say the least. This latest slide by the Steelers proves that the Denver Broncos made the right choice with Russell Wilson.