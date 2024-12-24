Weather forecast for Denver Broncos' Week 17 game could not be more ideal

The Denver Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season, and the weather forecast might be very ideal for the team. With one more win, the Broncos would clinch their first playoff spot since 2015. They had a chance to do it on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, but they obviously did not get the job done.

Now in Week 17, they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals, a team that is now 7-8 on the season and right on the cusp of turning their season around. The Bengals just beat the Cleveland Browns at home and will get to host Denver. Well, some early weather forecasts for the game could make this an interesting one.

Could this weather forecast greatly help the Denver Broncos?

Heads up @Broncos: Saturday game in Cincy looks pretty soggy. Heavy rain possible, though some modeling keeps the heaviest rain post-game Saturday night. 15-25 mph gusts possible also.



Looks like weather will be a factor on Saturday. Updates as the week continues.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/k968jmHBSL — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) December 23, 2024

Right now, it looks like some significant rain and wind will be in the forecast for Week 17, and to me, this benefits the Denver Broncos for all of the following reasons:



-More rain equals a more physical game - Denver is better along the OL and DL



-Denver has a deeper stable of RBs and a more mobile QB



-The weather could contribute to Joe Burrow not being able to throw the ball around a ton



-Cincinnati's defense is not very good - can they hold up in a physical, wet game?



-Bo Nix has bigger hands - Joe Burrow has smaller hands

To me, all of these turn out to benefit the Broncos. If the two teams are forced to play a more physical, run-first game due to the weather, I would take the Broncos stable of RBs and their offensive line to impose their will on the Bengals. I mean, to be fair, they were able to run all over the much more stout Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of their Week 16 game.

Rain also means a lesser possibility that Joe Burrow is able to whip the football all over the field to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow also has nine inch hands, which are quite small for an NFL QB. The wetness of the ball could lead to some grip issues with Burrow having smaller hands. Bo Nix's hands are 10 and one-eighth inches long.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals' horrific defense hold up in a physical game? I do not think so. I mean, to me, this weather could truly benefit the Denver Broncos. They are a more physical football team, and the rain may be unforgiving. This could turn into a slop-fest of a game, and in that instance, I would take the Denver Broncos.