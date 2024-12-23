Bo Nix likely lost NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after Week 16

Not that it's really at the forefront of anyone's mind with the NFL Playoffs still hanging in the balance, but Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix may have lost the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in Week 16.

Again, it's not of the utmost importance at this point in time, but Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was already the betting favorite over Nix and Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers, had himself a whale of a game at the best possible time for Washington. The Commanders, just like the Denver Broncos, have long been in search of a true franchise quarterback.

And Daniels has been sensational for them this season, but perhaps at his best going up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders and Eagles went back and forth in a shootout, which Daniels won with a clutch drive and some big-time throws late in the game. He ended up with five touchdown passes against Vic Fangio's vastly improved Eagles defense, along with 81 yards rushing on nine carries.

He threw two interceptions, but took just one sack and looked one of the toughest teams in the NFL right in the face and made the plays required to get his team a win.

Jayden Daniels likely cemented NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year over Broncos QB Bo Nix

On the season, Daniels has 22 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions and he's completing 69.7 percent of his throws. He's also added 737 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground. Simply put, Daniels has been an MVP-caliber player for the Washington Commanders given their overall situation, and while he's not going to win MVP this season, he's all but certain to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after the signature performance we all just witnessed on Sunday.

Now, the book isn't closed on Bo Nix at this point. He could come out and have a couple of huge games to close out the 2024 season, but it's going to be tough to jump Daniels with just two games left to play.

Nix has thrown for 22 touchdowns as well this season with 11 interceptions and a completion rate of 64.3 percent. He's added 352 yards and four touchdowns as a runner as well as a fantastic receiving touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, bringing his total up to 27 touchdowns with just two games left to play.

Nix can certainly eclipse 30 total touchdowns this season, but he's going to have to have a signature game against the Bengals in order to even get voters to consider him over the likes of Daniels at this point. The Commanders have now won 10 games and are on the cusp of the playoffs while the Broncos could potentially miss the playoffs.

But let's pray that doesn't happen, even if it means Bo Nix's stats don't earn him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The great news is, Nix was in the conversation for most of the season after a rather dismal first couple of games. Nix improved dramatically over the course of the season and has a chance to eclipse Russell Wilson's 29 total touchdowns this coming week and perhaps have the most total touchdowns from a Broncos QB since Peyton Manning back in 2014 (39).

Regardless of what awards he does or doesn't win, it's been a very good season from Bo Nix overall and one in which Broncos Country can at least sleep easy knowing they've got a franchise QB in place.