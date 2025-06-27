This Broncos player has become a rumored cut candidate (and he shouldn't be)

Although it was mostly out of necessity last year, the Denver Broncos took on a "young and hungry" mentality, and it worked. The team was dealing with $90 million in dead cap, so they didn't have much of a choice, but the roster was built the way Sean Payton wanted it to be, and the Broncos managed to win 10 games (nine of them by nine points or more) with one of the youngest average ages of any team in the NFL.

Because of the success they found last year with a youth movement on the roster, it would seem to be a major mistake to cut ties with literally the youngest player on the roster, a player who is seemingly on the chopping block heading into training camp.

That player is second-year running back Audric Estimé, a former Notre Dame star who was considered one of the Broncos' best value picks in the 2024 NFL Draft as a fifth-round pick.

Audric Estimé seemingly on the Broncos chopping block, but he shouldn't be

The Broncos brought in JK Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey in the second round of this year's draft. They still have all of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson on the roster.

If the team decides to keep just three backs, it would seem like Estimé would be one of the guys getting cut if you read into the rotation rumors coming out of minicamp and OTAs. But head coach Sean Payton warned everyone in the media not to start breaking down the numbers just yet.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they play. They’re going to get opportunities. I said it earlier, [RB] Audric [Estime] is going to get opportunities. We’ve seen [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin]. Don’t try to figure out the club right now. It’s way too early.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

But that's exactly what everyone is trying to do. Everyone wants to figure out what the rotation is going to look like, which guys are going to be playing, who's going to lead the team in carries, who's going to be featured on early downs, who's going to be featured on third downs...

Even if the Broncos have to make him a weekly inactive to start the season, the team has every reason to keep Estimé around. He's just 21 years old, the team has nothing solidified at the running back position just yet, and he showed plenty of promise last year.

Even with his struggles with ball security last year, and getting benched for the Buffalo playoff game, the Broncos have to give this guy an opportunity to be a factor. A four-year rookie contract is a long time, and moving on from Estimé now, especially with players like Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson also bringing their own issues, would be foolish.

Not to mention, the injury history of JK Dobbins has to be taken into consideration. The Broncos don't have any other big-bodied backs on the roster who could play that physical early-down role. Even if it requires the team to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster just like they did last year, keeping Estimé is a non-negotiable if I'm sitting in the GM and head coach chair.