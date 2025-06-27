Broncos quietly won the offseason over the Chiefs (without trying that hard)

The Denver Broncos easily won the offseason over the Kansas City Chiefs, but it didn't even feel like Denver tried that hard.

The Broncos needed to have a great offseason in terms of bringing in players to fill weaknesses, and they did just that. Frankly, it seemed pretty easy. The team went out in free agency and deployed an aggressive but calculated approach, signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. They then got a bit of a surprise when the Jacksonville Jaguars cut Evan Engram.

And all Denver did there was 'beat' the LA Chargers to the punch to sign Engram. Furthermore, JK Dobbins came over earlier in June on a deal as well. If you mix that in with the draft that the Broncos had, it's clear that they won the offseason over the Chiefs...

The Chiefs didn't have a great offseason...

Kansas City's offensive line got worse this offseason. They traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for financial relief and overpaid for a backup-caliber tackle in Jaylon Moore. Their projected starting OL in 2025 could be Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jawaan Taylor.

That, folks, isn't great.

Not only that, but did their defense even get better? Sure, they signed Kristian Fulton, who isn't half bad, but he allowed a 103.6 passer rating when in coverage last year. Furthermore, they lost Justin Reid in free agency, as he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

All in all, the Kansas City Chiefs got a bit worse this offseason, and the Denver Broncos got a lot better. The Chiefs weren't able to splurge in free agency and even had to trade a key player because of cap constraints. The Broncos are in a much different position, as they are in 'add' mode with their young QB in Bo Nix.

Having a franchise QB on a rookie deal is one of the biggest advantages in sports, and Denver has absolutely gone about it the right way. Is the tide turning in the AFC Wees