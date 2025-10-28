This blockbuster trade could immediately turn Broncos into top AFC contender

The Broncos really haven't been in this good of a position league-wise for years. It's been a steady progression for the franchise under third-year head coach Sean Payton. Now, riding a five-game winning streak, the Broncos could realistically enter their Week 12 bye with a strong 8-3 record.

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is a week away, so Denver will either be 7-2 or 6-3 at the bye, which will still keep them in a position to trade for someone. Adding players mid-season is always tricky, and some teams aren't really willing to take that risk.

But with a plethora of teams perhaps willing to sell, it would be unwise for the Broncos not to end up with someone. Furthermore, tight end Nate Adkins and cornerback Patrick Surtain are both hurt, so those positions could use a boost. If the Broncos are serious about emerging as a contender in the middle of the season, they need to swing for the fences and bring in a difference-maker.

Broncos should swing for the fences for WR Garrett Wilson

This would honestly be one of the more wild trades we'd see at the deadline. The New York Jets just extended Garrett Wilson this summer, believe it or not, so they might not have any desire to trade him. However, the Jets are the worst team in football right now, largely have a terrible roster, and would absolutely need the NFL Draft capital to rebuild.

With no semblance of a franchise QB in sight, Jets' GM Darren Mougey, who spent years with the Denver Broncos, would be wise to stock up on draft picks. The top QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft appear to be Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, and Mougey not only needs to target one of them, but also has a ton of work to do on defense as well.

With the Broncos have a direct line to Mougey and the draft capital to make a competitive offer, the move should be made if you ask me. Believe it or not, Wilson's contract is currently tradeable. Garrett Wilson has dealt with poor QB play for years but has had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career and is again on pace for another one in 2025.

He's actually been remarkably consistent in the NFL, as he has averaged no less than 4.9 receptions per game and no less than 61.3 yards per game across his career. Wilson has caught 315 passes for 3,644 yards and 18 touchdowns over 57 regular season games and averages 1,087 yards and five touchdowns over a 17-game season.

Simply put, Garrett Wilson is a very good football player and would form an elite duo, or even trio, with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. I would expect that a trade could include Troy Franklin and some draft picks, but they would get a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver who has already been signed for the long-term.

It would take Denver's offense to the next level, and Wilson's high-end route-running and consistency would help both Sutton and Mims. This would be a trade that pushes Denver over the edge in the AFC.