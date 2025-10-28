Broncos projected starting defense after Patrick Surtain II injury bombshell

The Broncos have been bitten by the injury bug, as all-world cornerback Patrick Surtain II is set to miss multiple weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the team's Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. There is still a chance Surtain could land on IR, but nothing is guarantee at this point.

I would not be shocked if Surtain did not play the next three games and returned in Week 13, which is right after Denver's Week 12 bye. What is nice here is that Denver getting out to a 6-2 start does give them a bit of a cushion.

Winning the next three would be ideal, but no Surtain is going to complicate things. How will the team's starting defense look in his absence? Let's check that out here.

The Denver Broncos can still field an elite defense even with Surtain's absence

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

Back as the starting defensive line for the second year in a row, Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers is about as good of a DL as you will see in today's NFL.

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton

The Denver Broncos did not have Dre Greenlaw for Week 8 due to a suspension, but that suspension is over, so Greenlaw should return to the starting lineup, and while the Denver Broncos should be starting Justin Strnad, it's likely that Alex Singleton continues to be thrown out there as the starter opposite Greenlaw. The trio of Greenlaw, Strnad, and Singleton is actually quite strong, but the weakness of this unit is obvious...

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

The best pass-rushing EDGE duo in the NFL has combined for 14 sacks across the Broncos' first eight games. With the Houston Texans fielding a shaky offensive line, we could see Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper feast, and with Patrick Surtain II now out, it should put a bit more pressure on the pass rush to get home.

Secondary: Jahdae Barron, Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss

The interesting thing here is that Kris Abrams-Draine actually had 36 snaps in the Broncos' win over the Cowboys. Jahdae Barron had just 15, but Barron has also played in 127 total snaps this year, which is more than Abrams-Draine.

I would be that with a full week of practice, Barron could get the starting nod over Abrams-Draine for Week 9, at least. The Broncos did spend a first-round pick on Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it would be a bit of disappointment if he wasn't starting with Surtain being out.

Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, and Riley Moss all seem to be healthy and ready to roll.