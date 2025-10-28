Broncos next move after Patrick Surtain injury update is painfully obvious

The Broncos, now winners of five in a row, are going to be without Patrick Surtain II for what could be a month or more. He suffered a pectoral injury in the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. And while Denver's secondary held up without Surtain on the field, it wasn't nearly as good, as you can imagine.

The cornerback room going forward is going to feature a heavy dose of Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jahdae Barron. Now in hindsight, it's a great thing that the Broncos drafted Barron, as he could really see his playing time skyrocket, and he was one of the few first-round caliber defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Denver should likely get Dre Greenlaw back in the lineup in Week 9, so that's a small win, but what should the team do now that they know for sure Surtain is going to miss some time?

The Broncos need to get more aggressive in adding a player or two before the deadline

Whether it's another tight end, wide receiver, inside linebacker, or now even a cornerback, the Denver Broncos have to boost this roster in some way before the November 4th deadline. November 4th is the Tuesday following Week 9 action, so the Broncos will be 7-2 or 6-3.

In either event, Denver will be in a position to add a player or two. It's clear that the TE room is still missing a consistent, in-line player. The wide receiver room might be able to use some help, and even with Dre Greenlaw in the picture, linebacker could be an area that Denver address.

But now with the Surtain news, I would not hate an addition at cornerback. This isn't just any CB that Denver has lost for a few games - this is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the best defensive player in the NFL. The Broncos might be inclined to continue the 'next man up' menality, but adding a player in the meantime would not be a bad idea.

The AFC also appears to be wide open right now. Denver is currently the third seed in the conference and holds a one-game lead in the AFC West over the LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. If there was ever a year to add a player or two before the NFL trade deadline, it would be now.

And now that Patrick Surtain II is going to miss some time, the urgency should be turned up.