These key stats are more undeniable proof that Bo Nix is a franchise quarterback

The Denver Broncos keep getting strong performances from Bo Nix, and it is beginning to paint a very good picture for the team. Now 12-2 on the season, Nix and the Broncos have gone 22-9 since the start of the 2024 NFL Season.

The team is simply a juggernaut at this point, and all the doubters really do not have much to argue against the team at this point. With Denver seeing the New England Patriots losing earlier in the day in Week 15, the Broncos have now gained an entire game over the Pats for that top AFC seed.

The top seed would give the Broncos a bye and homefield advantage in the playoffs, and the last time the Broncos had that, they won the Super Bowl. There are so many similarities between the 2025 and 2015 teams, and it's becoming a bit eerie. Well, one thing the 2015 team did not have was a young, franchise QB. I dug up some more statistics that emerge as undeniable proof that Bo Nix is 'that dude' for the Denver Broncos.

Late in the season, Bo Nix plays his best football for the Denver Broncos

I found some very interesting splits for Bo Nix, and you would have to see it to believe it. Pro Football Reference has game splits for Bo Nix, and his production in game numbers 13+ will make your jaw drop:



5-2 record

171/240 (71.3%)

1,896 total yards

18 total touchdowns

6 interceptions

104.9 passer rating

What these statistics are showing is Bo Nix's production in games 13-17 of his NFL career, and he has now played seven of these such games, as the Broncos just played their 14th game of the season. As you can clearly see, Nix has been downright surgical late in the season.

The Broncos have three more games left against the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Chargers. Denver can clinch the AFC West title with a win and a Chargers' loss in Week 16, or they could clinch the division with two more wins, as they would get to 14, and the Chargers can only win out for 13.

Bo Nix is emerging as a special quarterback for the Broncos. He has been great the past month and really turns it up late in the season, as you can clearly see. The Broncos may need Nix to have a Week 15-type of performance in Week 16 and even Week 17 if the team hopes to clinch the division and earn the top seed in the AFC.