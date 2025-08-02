These Broncos' starters desperately need big preseason reps before Week 1

The Denver Broncos play their first preseason game on August 9th and should look to get these starters some reps. Playing starters in the preseason is something that many NFL teams approach differently.

Some teams just do not play their starters at all, but others like to season them up and get some reps before the regular season begins. The Broncos should end up playing some of their starters here and there.

Well, they must get these three key starters some crucial reps in the preseason.

The Denver Broncos have to get these starters some reps in the preseason

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins figures to be the RB1 for the Denver Broncos for at least part of the 2025 NFL Season. Dobbins is a great player who just has not stayed consistently healthy. Well, Dobbins getting some reps in the preseason might help him build up a bit of a layer going into the regular season. The best way to avoid injury in the regular season might be to get roughed up a bit, if that makes sense. JK Dobbins could play a key role for Denver in the run game. He should get some preseason carries.

Jahdae Barron, CB

Jahdae Barron should be the Denver Broncos' starter at the slot CB position. Barron could also likely get some work as an outside CB and perhaps even a safety. He's got that versatility, and the preseason would present an awesome opportunity for Barron to kind of cross-train at these positions so he's not thrown too much when the regular season begins.

While he may end up playing most of his snaps in the slot, he should get a ton of reps in the preseason at all three spots.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos after being shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Engram is another player who is going to play a massive role for the team in the 2025 NFL Season, and there could be a solid argument for him to get some reps in the preseason, especially if the coaching staff plans on getting Bo Nix some reps.

The chemistry between Nix and Engram is going to be crucial in the 2025 NFL Season. It would be wise to get Bo Nix and Evan Engram on the field at the same time in the preseason to hone-in on some of those short-area routes that Engram thrives with.