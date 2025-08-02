Sean Payton all but guarantees which Broncos player is next to get an extension

The Denver Broncos have gotten to work with some contract extensions. Who could be next to get a deal? Over the lat week, we have seen this team get some major deals done with Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen.

Sutton was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft and is now on his third contract with the team. Allen has now earned his second with the team. It's definitely been an offseason to remember for the Broncos and the front office as they try to vault to contention.

Well, after the team's latest training camp practice, Sean Payton basically confirmed which player is getting a deal next.

Sean Payton basically confirms that Nik Bonitto is next up for a contract extension

This was likely the play all along, as the team obviously went through some drama-free negotiations with Sutton and Allen. Neither player held out or even gave a slight indication that they were unhappy with their deals.

Payton did indicate that after Sutton and Allen, Bonitto is next up on contract front. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 2, 2025

This is a massive difference from other teams and their front offices, as we just saw that Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is requesting a trade. Had Parsons been on the Broncos, they'd have gotten his deal done last year.

Anyway, it's very likely that Denver doesn't mess around with a Bonitto extension. You have to wonder if the team tries to get that extension done before the season and perhaps then turns their attention to other guys like Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers.

The Broncos have cap space and have the ability to take care of their own players even with the $32 million of dead cap left from the Russell Wilson deal. It's a new age in Broncos Country, as the coaching staff and front office just aren't messing around with what they are trying to build.