Predicting the Denver Broncos' wide receiver room for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos' WR room could end up being the deepest in the NFL. Let's predict the depth chart for the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos added two receivers of note this offseason in Pat Bryant in the 2025 NFL Draft and Trent Sherfield in free agency. Sherfield is more of a special teams addition but has made some noise catching passes in camp.

There could be quite a few other bodies to sift through at this position to come at a final conclusion for the final 53-man roster. Let's predict the room for 2025.

Let's predict the Denver Broncos' WR room for the 2025 NFL Season

The actual depth chart of the room could absolutely change pretty frequently depending on what happens week to week. Denver's initial 53-man roster in 2024 had five wide receivers, but the team's room could look a little bit different this season, as the room may instead look like this:



Courtland Sutton

Devaughn Vele

Marvin Mims Jr

Troy Franklin

Pat Bryant

Trent Sherfield

I would honestly be shocked if the WR room shook-out any other way than this. Sure, the practice squad could feature some other receivers, and if there's an injury with one or more of these six players, we could see a new face emerge at the position.

But when you look at the players above, it's clear that they're all making the roster one way or another. Denver has invested draft picks in the position with guys like Sutton, Vele, Mims, Franklin, and Bryant. Trent Sherfield was a free agency addition but was one of those more underrated moves.

This room does have a good balance of experience and youth, so it'll be (hopefully) great to see them grow as a group as the 2025 NFL Season goes on. As of now, it would shock me if the team's WR room for 2025 looked different than this.