These Broncos breakout candidates can steal a roster spot at OTAs

The Denver Broncos begin their offseason training programs this week, with OTAs set to start on June 2nd, marking the unofficial start of the football season. Denver is running back one of the deepest rosters in the league, which would lead most to believe that their roles and the general group of contributors are already set. Despite that, the Broncos are bringing in a talented group of rookies and a solid crop of undrafted free agents to compete for roster spots.

The Broncos are set to run out 22 starters between both sides of the ball and a great deal of role players, most of whom are returning from Denver's 14-3 season last year. The Broncos retained roughly 95% of their offensive snaps and lost only John Franklin-Myers and PJ Locke to free agency among their defensive contributors. General manager George Paton made an honest and concerted effort to keep his core intact.

There are a few key positions on their roster where rookies can make inroads to try and find snaps, and a few key names stand out at those spots. The Broncos aren't necessarily shallow in depth at those positions, but more availability exists for rookies to sneak in and grab roster spots, or even legitimate roles.

Looking at positional depth and the guarantees certain players got, three names stand out among the rest as candidates to poach spots and snaps with the Broncos in 2026.

These three Denver Broncos rookies can steal a roster spot away from a veteran during OTAs next week

3) ILB Taurean York, UDFA

Taurean York received the largest signing bonus of any Broncos undrafted free agent, and plays a position that doesn't exactly have a long-term answer. The Broncos are set to bring back Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton as their starters, with Jonah Elliss converting from edge rusher to inside linebacker behind them. York will join seventh-round selection Red Murdock as the only true young inside linebackers on the roster, and the Broncos could have two new starters at the position in 2027. York could see rotational and package snaps this year on his way to trying to earn a starting role next year.

2) CB Brent Austin, UDFA

The Broncos are set at the starting corner spots with the trio of Pat Surtain, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian set to be their starters for the third season in a row. Behind them, the Broncos have Kris Abrams-Draine as a reserve corner, but their fifth corner spot appears to be up in the air. Former first-round pick Jahdae Barron saw his snaps drop considerably towards the end of the year, and Denver's current lack of depth at safety could see him get more snaps there, especially with starter Brandon Jones set to be a free agent without a new contract in place after 2026. If Barron is viewed more as a safety or a hybrid defensive back this year, it could open up the fifth corner spot, for which Austin would be a leader in the clubhouse.

1) TE Dallen Bentley, 7th round draft pick

Dallen Bentley is the only draft selection on this list, but a seventh-round pick doesn't carry a ton of roster guarantee. The Broncos tight ends were brutal again in 2025, and Bentley should see a legitimate chance to crack the field in 2026 if he performs well in the preseason. He'll be behind fifth-round selection Justin Joly and Evan Engram, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to think he can reach third on the depth chart. Despite his new contract, pass Adam Trautman shouldn't be unattainable for Bentley, and that would solidify him as a legitimate contributor to head coach Sean Payton's offense that regularly utilizes three tight ends.