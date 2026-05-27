Broncos have too many receivers and OTAs may start sorting them out

For the first time in a really long time, the Denver Broncos might actually have too many receivers on the roster heading into their offseason program.

Make no mistake, this is a welcome problem to have, considering the team's struggle to find capable and consistent weapons in recent years, but it's a problem, nonetheless.

And the problem is not simply having too many receivers to keep, but having more receivers than they might know what to do with. How do the Broncos adequately incorporate all of this talent in their gameplan each week? How can Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb utilize each specific skill set they have at receiver to keep opponents on their heels, while also making sure they keep every receiver happy?

The process of sorting everything out begins at OTAs, where we'll see Jaylen Waddle on the field in orange and blue for the first time.

Denver Broncos must figure out deep WR rotation starting at OTAs

At the top of the depth chart for the Broncos at receiver will be veterans Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle. Those two figure to get the most targets in the passing game for the Broncos this season, and they also figure to be the guys taking up the lion's share of snaps at the wide receiver position.

Right behind them should be third-year player Troy Franklin, who finished second on the Broncos in targets last season and took some major strides forward in his overall game.

Even if it was just those three guys and a few backups, it would be interesting to know how the Broncos are going to deploy each player and what their "vision" is for each of them. The Broncos spent the majority of their offensive snaps last year in 11 personnel, which means three receivers are on the field most of the time.

Will that continue in 2026? How often will players rotate?

The Broncos have to be ready to not only be creative but also strategic. Behind Sutton, Waddle, and Franklin are Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant. Mims has arguably been the team's most clutch receiver over the past three seasons, and Bryant was the team's best receiver after the catch last year in a limited sample.

Even for an offense that led the NFL in pass attempts last season, figuring out how to involve all of these receivers -- plus the backs and tight ends -- is going to be fascinating. It's part of the reason why I'm subscribing early on to the idea of the "best supporting actor" role based on each opponent.

Whatever defense the Broncos match up against, the third receiver that really gets "featured" on a weekly basis would end up being the player that most obviously gives them an advantage over the opponent's defensive backs.

If the Broncos are going up against a team with a really small slot corner, maybe the bigger Troy Franklin or Pat Bryant could be the best "supporting actor" for that week. If they're going up against a team that lacks speed, maybe it's more of Marvin Mims. If they are going up against defensive backs that struggle with tackling, maybe it's more Bryant and you really emphasize the running game.

The key for Denver's offense will be getting buy-in from all the receivers, because it can be so easy to get frustrated with an inconsistent role.

We'll start to see this position group sort itself out at OTAs, and it's a nice issue to be facing, for a change.