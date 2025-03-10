The perfect wide receiver target for the Denver Broncos was just cut

The Denver Broncos absolutely need to add another weapon at the wide receiver position this offseason, and this notable player was cut on Monday. Denver will be making more moves in free agency in the coming days and weeks, but they do need to get in on some of the fun now if they hope to land some of the top names.

A player that has been on the trade block for a while is Cooper Kupp, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. Adam Schefter reported on Monday that if the Rams can't find a last-second trade partner for Kupp, he will be cut.

This is flat-out huge for the Denver Broncos, as many people have talked about Kupp being a great fit for the Denver Broncos, and those people would be right. But why should Denver make the move to sign the former Super Bowl MVP?

The Broncos have to sign Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp was a draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017 and is turning 32 years old this summer. He's played eight years for them and caught 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns during those eight years.

Across a 17-game season, that comes out to 104 receptions, 1,271 yards, and nine touchdowns. The main knock on Kupp as most of us know is his ability to stay on the field. He has played just two full seasons in his NFL career and has been limited to just 24 regular season games over the last two seasons.

However, in those 24 regular season games, he has still been on a 1,000-yard pace. In fact, since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Kupp has caught 126 passes for 1,447 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This comes out to 60.3 yards per game. Being that Denver has done a great job at avoiding player injuries overall, Cooper Kupp could see an obvious reason to come to Mile High. He has still been a very productive player and could benefit from heading to the Broncos.

Bo Nix would greatly benefit from a true separator at the position, and Kupp doesn't have to be the first or second option. For a multitude of reasons, the Denver Broncos have to pursue WR Cooper Kupp. This is the type of move that a team needs to make to help out their QB.

Nix is on his rookie deal as well, so that gives them even more reason to make this move.