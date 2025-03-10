The Denver Broncos have made some moves already in free agency, but is it possible that the team has missed on a few players already? The first day of the NFL free agency period isn't even over yet, but have the Broncos missed out on some players?

The answer is yes. Not everyone is going to be satisfied with every single move, and that's just how life works. In my opinion, the Denver Broncos left a little bit of meat on the bone with a few signings they simply did not make.

Let's dive into a few free agents the Denver Broncos have already missed out on.

3 free agents the Denver Broncos have already missed out on

Bobby Brown III, DT (three years, $21 million)

Bobby Brown III is 6'3" and about 340 pounds. He's great at stopping the run, insanely strong, and also has some pass rush juice to him. However, the Denver Broncos decided they would rather have DJ Jones for $13 million per year. Bobby Brown III signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers that could be worth up to $27 million.

Brown is also several years younger than Jones, so I truly have no idea why Denver didn't make this signing. The Broncos seem confident that DJ Jones is the right man to be their starting defensive tackle, but there were better options out there.

Davante Adams, WR (two years, $44 million)

This one might be a bit controversial, but we can all see that the Broncos need a veteran wide receiver to help out Bo Nix. Davante Adams could have been a nice signing for a couple of years. It was said that Adams desired to remain on the West Coast, so perhaps Denver could have made the move?

He ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal. Adams is an all-time route-runner and has sure hands, so he would have fit the Broncos offense like a glove for a couple of seasons.

Sheldon Rankins, DT (one year, $7 million)

Sheldon Rankins was a draft pick of Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. He's been a stable defensive tackle for years now and signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Rankins is a much more viable pass rush threat and would have been a nice player to add to the DL room. Think about it - the base value of the Brown and Rankins' contracts would add up to $28 million. The Denver Broncos are giving DJ Jones $26 million guaranteed.

You have to wonder why the Broncos decided to take this route, but here we are. If you ask me, they absolutely missed the mark with these three free agents.