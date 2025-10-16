The perfect opportunity to fix a major problem just landed in the Broncos' lap

The Denver Broncos are off to a good start, but if Denver hopes to turn this promising 2025 campaign into a legitimate Super Bowl push, the defense has to tighten up against the run. As fans wait for Dre Greenlaw to make his debut, the Broncos may need to make a move before the trade deadline.

One prospective solution has surfaced in Cincinnati. Linebacker Logan Wilson, a former team captain and cornerstone of the Bengals’ Super Bowl defense, was benched in Week 6. The sudden demotion doesn’t seem to stem from poor play, but rather a youth movement as the Bengals try to see what they have in rookie Barrett Carter.

The Bengals will likely be receiving calls about Wilson as the deadline approaches, and the Broncos would be wise to inquire about the price tag. There are other moves they could make at linebacker, but Logan may be the best bang-for-your-buck option.

Broncos should make a move to aquire Logan Wilson, if the price is right

Logan Wilson was a third-round pick out of Wyoming and has been a key part of Lou Anarumo’s defense until the defensive coordinator was let go at the end of the 2024 season. Now, in a new scheme under Al Golden, it seems like Logan’s skillset doesn’t fit the vision of the new boss.

By PFF standards, Wilson has been solid this season. The Bengals are clearly desperate to make changes and salvage their season after the loss of Joe Burrow. Golden admitted that the shakeup “had nothing to do with Logan.”

“It was a collective thought of ‘let’s give Barrett a try. We’ll see where we’re at with (Carter) and see if it brings a different energy.” -Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden

The Broncos are the NFL’s best pass defense, but a huge Dre Greenlaw-shaped piece is missing, and the backup linebackers have struggled in his absence. Wilson would not only fill the gap until Greenlaw is healthy enough to return to full action, but the two would be a formidable duo. Hopefully, Greenlaw finishes the season, but there are concerns about his injury history. Wilson is great insurance as the Broncos are likely to make the playoffs and extend their season into 2026.

Another intangible benefit is Logan Wilson’s leadership. The Broncos have valued these kinds of players, and Wilson is a former captain who knows what it takes to get to a Super Bowl. Even if Greenlaw stays healthy and Wilson’s on-field role is minimal, he would still have a big impact on the locker room.

It’s likely the Broncos could acquire Logan for a fifth-round pick, or a conditional sixth that turns into a fifth if Wilson has significant playing time. If there’s competition, the price may go up to a fourth. Time will tell if the Broncos value what Wilson brings to the table or if they have some other solution in mind. The Broncos may need to make a few moves to fortify this young team in their Super Bowl window.