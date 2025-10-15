3 Broncos trade deadline targets to vault the team into contention in 2025

The Denver Broncos could find themselves in a clear position to add some talent at the NFL trade deadline. With how wide open the AFC appears to be right now, adding some players, or even just one via trade, makes sense.

On paper, Denver has one of the best rosters in the NFL and absolutely has the best defense and pass rush in the league, which is a great start toward Super Bowl contention. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for improvement.

Which potential additions could thrust the Denver Broncos to the next level at the trade deadline?

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

With a tradeable contract and still having a bit of youth on his side, Jaylen Waddle could be traded at the deadline. He's a no. 1 wide receiver and someone who has put up 1,000-yard seasons in previous years. Waddle is a speedster and an actual wide receiver who is consistent as stretching the field. The Denver Broncos absolutely need a legitimate difference-maker on this side of the ball, and adding an explosive weapon like Waddle at receiver makes all the sense in the world.

Joel Bitonio, LG, Cleveland Browns

Yet another left guard for the Denver Broncos is hurt, as not only is Ben Powers out, but Matt Peart was just put on injured reserve, so things are tough at the moment. Joel Bitonio has been one of the most consistent players at the position for years, in the final year of his contract, and is also likely to retire following 2025. The Cleveland Browns should do right by Bitonio and send him to a team like the Broncos. His timeline would fit Denver's perfectly, as well, as the Broncos would only need him for the rest of the season, and he'd be able to keep the offensive line in a strong state.

Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for years now and played for Sean Payton and the Saints for a little while. Davis has missed just two regular season games across his career, which began back in 2012. Through six games in 2025, Davis has 51 total tackles and five tackles for loss.

Davis, even with Dre Greenlaw back in the picture, would be a logical addition at linebacker. He's played a ton of football in his career and would take this defense to the next level. It could be a very logical low-cost, high-reward addition for the Broncos to make.