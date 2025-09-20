The one Broncos player that can flip Week 3 on its head

The Denver Broncos can snatch the AFC West crown from the Chargers in Week 3, leaving fans to wonder which player will step up and become the hero of Denver’s first divisional battle. One mistake, one turnover, one perfectly timed pass breakup could flip the outcome — and secure a victory for the Broncos.

While we hope and anticipate that our stars and studs will show up, one Bronco playing in his first-ever NFL divisional showdown may be the X-factor that decides the fate of the game: 2025 first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron.

The Broncos surprised many by drafting Barron with their top pick, when cornerback wasn’t viewed as the team’s biggest need. But this is the game that could show fans why he was chosen, why he’s needed, and why he’s ready to be a difference-maker.

The X-Factor in Broncos vs. Chargers: Jahdae Barron

The Chargers boast a dangerous trio of wide receivers. Ladd McConkey proved himself as a legitimate WR1 in 2024, but to everyone’s surprise, Quentin Johnston has been the one leading the team through the first two weeks. Internet memes joke that he finally figured out how to catch, and suddenly, no one’s calling him a bust anymore. Rounding out the group is Keenan Allen, who has returned to the Chargers looking rejuvenated and inspired.

While Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss will draw the toughest assignments, they’re gonna need more help from Barron than they have thus far. If Denver’s pass rush rebounds from last week, Herbert could be forced into quicker throws — giving Barron the chance to jump a short route. The Chargers don’t have much NFL tape on him yet, and that unpredictability could play to Denver’s advantage.

The Chargers’ run game has been ineffective, but Denver will be without LB Dre Greenlaw, and the run defense looks vulnerable. Barron’s versatility could come into play here, stepping up to contain Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris and keep them from finding their own rhythm.

Barron will be targeted, no doubt. But that volume could backfire on the Chargers, giving him multiple opportunities to flash his potential and grow into an NFL-caliber threat. His surname means “Lord,” and in this clash for the AFC West throne, it’s time for Barron to rise — establishing his name as one to respect and fear in the years to come, as the Broncos reign supreme over their rivals.