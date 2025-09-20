3 reasons the why the Denver Broncos will beat the LA Chargers in Week 3

The Denver Broncos have a huge game against the LA Chargers in Week 3. Let's talk about why the Broncos will beat their division rival.

Denver went 3-3 in the AFC West last year with wins against the Raiders two times and the Chiefs once. If the Broncos hope to win the division this year, they absolutely cannot get swept by LA. Fortunately, they have a few clear reasons for hope.

We talked about a few clear reasons why the Broncos will beat the Chargers in Week 3.

3 clear reasons why the Denver Broncos will beat the LA Chargers in Week 3

Denver is going to be able to outrun Los Angeles

The LA Chargers overhauled their RB room this offseason with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, but their run game has been below-average, as neither Hampton or Harris brings enough juice at the position. Both players are downhill runners who aren't going to outrun anyone.

The hilarious part here is that JK Dobbins, who the Broncos signed from the Chargers this offseason, has more rushing yards than Hampton and Harris combined through two games. It's shaping up to be a better day on the ground for the Broncos, and that could have a huge impact in their chances on Sunday.

Broncos will be able to protect Bo Nix better than the Chargers protect Justin Herbert

The Denver Broncos have been able to protect Bo Nix at a high level since the start of his career, and the LA Chargers can't really say the same. The Chargers lost Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury before the regular season, and their interior offensive line has always been an issue. Denver's pass rush should be able to create enough pressure to force Justin Herbert into some tougher throws.

With the Chargers also missing Khalil Mack, the Broncos offensive line should be in a good spot.

Denver is due for a win, and LA is due for a loss

The Broncos lost in Arrowhead in the middle of the 2024 NFL Season in a heartbreaking fashion - it was a similar way that the team lost in Week 2 against the Colts. Well, after that Chiefs game, Denver won four in a row and really took a strong grip on their season.

Denver could be due for a similar bounce back against the Chargers and future opponents in Week 3. I can only imagine how irritated the locker room was following Week 2's loss, and with first place in the AFC West on the line, the Broncos have everything to play for.