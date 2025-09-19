Chargers brace for Broncos showdown with anxiety and respect for defense

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a Week 3 battle to decide who takes the early lead in the division, so it’s time to go behind enemy lines and hear what Chargers coaches, players, and fans are saying about the matchup.

Despite a 2-0 start that put them in sole possession of first place, Chargers coaches and players are bracing for a battle against the Broncos’ defense and have shown plenty of respect for the challenge ahead. Broncos fans may be disappointed by the Week 2 performance, but the Chargers aren’t letting that one lapse soften their approach.

On forums and social threads, fans are concerned about Khalil Mack’s injury and haven’t forgotten how Bo Nix’s legs caused problems in their 2024 matchups — and they’re hoping for a better game plan to stop him this year.

Respect in the locker room, anxiety in the fanbase - the Chargers aren't overlooking Denver

Though most of the interview focused on the Monday Night Football win over the Raiders, Chargers QB Justin Herbert reflected on vulnerabilities the Broncos may try to exploit from recent film:

“I think if you put something on tape where a defense gets you or beats you, I think you’re going to see it more often in the coming weeks. I think the Broncos have done a really good job of mixing, you know, those blitz looks in where you might not be expecting it, whether it’s second down, third down.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman admitted the Chargers will “need to be at our sharpest this week against the Broncos.” Asked about pass rusher Nick Bonitto, his response revealed respect not only for Bonitto but for Denver’s entire front five.

“Nik Bonitto is a heck of a player. These front five… These guys are set-your-hair-on-fire type of players. These guys get after it. They run a lot of games and stunts up front as well. So, it’s not so much a one-on-one situation; now it becomes a five-on-five situation. So, they put a lot of pressure on the offense. I mean, they can do whatever they want. They’re really well coordinated. They’ve got a lot of different personalities. But at their core, they wanna get those guys going. Let the horses run. So, we gotta be on it.”

On thepowderblues.com forums, user ChargingBolts expressed fear for the defense:

“Very worried. Denver D strength is against the pass, weakness against the run yet our OL doesn’t run block well.”

Another user on the same forum, Heatmiser, looked back at the 2024 matchups. Though L.A. went 2-0, he pointed out the struggles to contain Nix’s legs:

“Minter needs to draw up a plan that provides the excellent coverage that he has been dishing out but also prevents Nix from scrambling at will. Nix ran all over us last year. And Bud Dupree needs to wrap up when he gets to Nix.”

Broncos fans have valid concerns after two uneven weeks and a 1-1 start. But Chargers personnel and followers may be more concerned about Denver than we, as fans, are confident in our own team. It’s evident that one of our greatest rivals is readying itself to be tested against Bo Nix and the defense in a September matchup that could carry major December implications.