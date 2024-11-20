The Denver Broncos should extend Zach Allen before next offseason hits
The Broncos signed Zach Allen in free agency two offseasons ago, and he's got one more year on his contract that expires after 2025. The three year deal would go through the 2023-2025 NFL seasons. In 2023, Allen had the best year of his career. He had five sacks, 60 total tackles, and 24 QB hits, which led the team.
And in 2024, he's already got five sacks, 42 total tackles, and 21 QB hits. He's also got 12 tackles for loss, which is more than the eight he had in 2023. Allen is yet again on pace to have the best year of his career, and he's played each year in the NFL in Vance Joseph's defenses, so the growth is most definitely present.
Well, it would make no sense for the Denver Broncos to let Zach Allen hit free agency in 2025, and it would also make no sense to not address further contract talks until then, as Denver could most definitely risk him leaving.
The Broncos should extend Zach Allen
There really is no choice here if you ask me - the Denver Broncos must look to extend Zach Allen now.
Yes, now.
The team just recently extended Jonathon Cooper, so it's not like this team hasn't done something like this before, and while Zach Allen does deserve every single penny that comes his way, the Broncos could probably save some money if they did an extension in-season.
Allen has turned into the anchor of that defensive front, and the Broncos being able to add John Franklin-Myers has surely helped things. On a side note, it's insane that the Broncos were able to get JFM for virtually nothing from the New York Jets, who just fired the GM that made that trade with Denver.
The Broncos should look to keep this defensive foundation together, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is also probably going to earn another head coaching job in the next year or so, so if you ask me, it would make a ton of sense for Denver to keep this unit together as long as possible, or until players' performance start declining.
If the Broncos want to remain as a force for the long-term, they have to continue rewarding their best players. They have recently extended guys like Jonathon Cooper, Patrick Surtain II, and Quinn Meinerz, and their next player to cross off the list should be one of the best defensive ends in football in Zach Allen.